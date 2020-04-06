Price gouging punishable by up to a year in jail and $10,000 fin

News release.

On April 3, 2020, the Governor’s Office issued Executive Order N-44-20, which was issued to bolster existing laws relating to price gouging and expand protections to include unconscionable profiteering. The new rules regarding price gouging and profiteering took effect on April 4, 2020.

Both price gouging and profiteering by selling at an “unconscionably excessive price” are misdemeanors under the executive order. Price gouging is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine. Violations of the profiteering executive order are punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. The punishments can apply multiple times if there are multiple violations identified.

Notified of the executive order, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer commented, “The existing statute prohibiting price gouging was not written to cover supply issues on the scale that COVID-19 has caused, and this new order provides clear guidance to businesses on how to comply with the law.”

The Executive Order provides clarity and extends price-gouging protections, while adding new rules to prevent profiteering. The District Attorney’s Office has investigated more than 60 complaints of price-gouging allegations over the past several weeks. The most common form of complaints uncovered by the DA’s office had to do with new sellers selling items for unconsciously excessive prices. A price is considered unconscionably excessive if it is more than 50 percent greater than the amount the person or business paid for the item or (for persons or businesses that did not purchase the item) if it is more than 50 percent greater than the total cost to the person or business of producing and selling the item.

One persistent theme that has come up in these allegations is an increase in profiteering activity in Kern County that often did not meet the previous legal definition of price gouging , but nonetheless presented a form of unconscionable profiteering that statutes did not clearly and directly prohibit.

Understanding the distinction between price-gouging and profiteering is helpful to explain the problem, and why the executive order is a welcome tool for the District Attorney’s ability to enforce the principles underpinning price gouging and consumer protection laws.

Price gouging occurs when a person or business who already sold included items prior to a state of emergency raises prices by more than 10 percent after the state of emergency, when that increase is not attributed to increased costs of obtaining the item being sold.

Profiteering occurs when a person or business did not sell the included items prior to the state of emergency, but obtains and places the items for sale during the state of emergency for purposes of selling them at a high profit due to increased demand.

Until the recent executive order took effect on April 4, the law did not have a clear legal impediment to prevent unconscionable profiteering on food, household items, and medical supplies.

The executive order clarifies that price increases of more than 10 percent on specified items from the price sold by a business on Feb. 4, 2020 is defined as price gouging unless the price increase is directly attributable to added costs on the seller by suppliers of the item and the price set is not more than 10 percent greater than the total cost to the seller plus the customary markup that was applied by the seller in the course of business on Feb. 4, 2020 or the increased price is not more than 10 percent greater than the ordinary sale price of the item on Feb. 4, 2020.

The order also clarifies that price-gouging prohibitions under Penal Code 396 for the COVID-19 state of emergency extend through Sept. 4, 2020 rather than expiring April 4, 2020 as they otherwise would have.

The executive order also prohibits profiteering with unconscionably excessive pricing from April 4, 2020 through Sept. 4, 2020.

If a person or business did not offer an item for sale on Feb. 4, 2020, and the item is a food item, consumer good, medical supplies, or emergency supplies, and a person or business began selling the item after Feb. 4, 2020, it is unlawful to sell or offer that item for an unconscionably excessive price beginning on April 4, 2020.

Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency to exist in California as a result of the COVID-19 threat on March 4.