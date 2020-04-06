The number of Kern County residents who tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus jumped up to 239, including five non-residents, according to Kern County Public Health Services.

The number of people being tested hit 4,902, with 2,823 testing negative and another 1,840 still pending.

That number includes six cases in the desert area, with three being identified by Ridgecrest Regional Hospital as of last week.

According to Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for Public Health, 26 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Another 34 people are no longer considered infectious after recovering.

Corson noted that guidelines for face masks in public, especially ones made at home, have changed after a CDC announcement on Friday.

She said the guidelines fall in line with being in areas where social distancing is difficult, such as grocery stores or in areas of highly likely community transmission.

Corson added that the California Department of Public Health released its own guidelines.

“These are simply guidelines, not a mandate,” Corson said. “The guidelines state that there simply may be a benefit to reducing asymptomatic transmissions of COVID-19 by wearing face coverings.”

The guidelines are much less aggressive than what Riverside County did when its public health department issued a mandate requiring all residents to wear masks while out in public.

She said that both Public Health and the CDC have guidelines on how to make masks at home using bandanas or t-shirts. However, she stressed that masks should be cleaned after being used with hot water and laundry detergent and dried on high heat.

For those who cannot wash their masks before going out again, people should wash their hands after re-applying their masks.

CDC guidelines still stipulate that N95 medical masks are to be reserved for first responders, healthcare workers, patients and staff in assisted living or nursing facilities and for those caring for family members who are elderly or ill.

Coson noted that the best defense remains social distancing, or staying six feet from other individuals.

“It’s all about social distancing. It’s critical that we stay at home and practice social distancing … it’s one thing that we know can make a difference,” Corson said.