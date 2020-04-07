Cerro Coso has been teaching classes remotely for over 23 years, in fact one of the first in the state to offer an entire degree online. But, not everyone from the college was prepared for the sudden transition to a fully remote workforce due to the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The work of the college has not come to an end as departments and programs seek to engage with students face to face, but from a distance. Registration for the Summer and Fall semesters begins April 14, 2020. Class schedules are now available online at www.cerrocoso.edu.

A virtual Open House with a number of sessions has been scheduled week of April 20th that will include counseling, financial aid, Access Programs, Career Center, admissions, Promise, athletics and more. A complete list of upcoming Zoon sessions is available on the college website at https://www.cerrocoso.edu/event/virtual-open-house

Connect with admissions staff and students to learn more about academic opportunities, applying to Cerro Coso, and campus life.

No special equipment is necessary to attend, all that is needed is a computer, tablet, smartphone, or telephone.

Cerro Coso Community College is your local community college. Offering associate degrees, associate degrees for transfer, job skills certificates, and workforce training. Cerro Coso offers something for everyone. Call a counselor today at 760-384-6219.