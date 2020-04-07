None of the cases are serious, Sheriff says

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood confirmed that some Sheriff's employees have had COVID-19 but none have been seriously ill.

He also said two inmates have tested positive and are bing isolated and have medical care available “if they need it.”

Youngblood discussed the situation Tuesday on a taped message on the Sheriff website.

He said “approximately 10” employees have had or have coronavirus.

“Their symptoms have not been that bad where they've needed to be hospitalized,” he said. “All them them are doing well, some (are) back to work.”

There are still some tests pending, he said.