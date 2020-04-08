Still 43 with the illness in Kern County

The number of positive COVID-19 tests in Kern County rose to 271, an increase of four overnight and up 19 from Tuesday morning.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, there were 265 county residents with coronavirus and six nonresidents with coronavirus.

Ten of the residents are under aged 17, according to statistics from the Kern County department of Public Health, an increase from four reported on Monday.

Thirty-eight people over age 65 have the disease, according to the KCPHD, and there are 135 people aged 18-49 and 82 aged 50-64 who have tested positive.

There are 43 cases in the western part of the county.

To date, 5,286 people have been tested with 3,101samples coming back negative for COVID-19 and 1,914 tests still pending.