There are now 309 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county

Kern County's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 38 Wednesday afternoonto 309, the biggest single daily increase since the coronavirus outbreak in the county started on March 17 .

There are now 303 Kern County residents with the disease and six nonresidents in the county who have it.

There have been two deaths so far.

The area with the biggest jump in cases was eastern Bakersfield with 21 new cases for a total of 117. Eleven new cases were reported in western Bakersfield for a new total of 123.

The valley region, which includes Taft, had one new case for a total of 44. there are 10 cases in the mountains and nine in the desert.

The Bakersfield Californian, citing data from the California Department of Health and Human Services, reported there were 28 patients in local hospitals on Tuesday, up from 24 the day before, and 24 of those patients are in ICU, up from 12 the day before.

Thee have been 5,675 coronavirus tests conducted with 3,185 tests coming back negative and 2,181 tests pending.