As California’s shelter-in-place order enters its third week, local businesses and organizations are trying to adapt to a new reality of closed storefronts. To keep connected with customers and show solidarity during the shutdown, Miner Street business owners are planning Bear Hunt Cruise Night for Saturday, April 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Based on a popular children’s book by Michael Rosen called "We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” and popularized through numerous Facebook message boards, the idea is to place stuffed toy bears in windows for families driving by to try to find. The stuffed animals are a show of solidarity and community during this time of forced physical distancing.

“We are trying to give folks a safe way to get out of the house, to get a break from the monotony of the quarantine, yet still be safe,” said Ken Barnes, owner of the Miner Street Meat Market, who organized the event with Talia Nicholson of Bella Art Works. “It’s just like the old days of cruising. I grew up here, and we used to cruise Main Street and Miner and Broadway.”

Barnes said he had the idea of a “Cruise Night” to help struggling local businesses and approached Nicholson who was already planning a “Bear Hunt.”

Small businesses on Miner Street and other Yreka locations will be hiding teddy bears in their windows for participants to “hunt" with their cameras. Participants can take a picture of the business’ bear and post it to the business’ Facebook page with the hashtag #yrekastrong for a chance to win prizes. Businesses and residents wishing to participate are welcome to add their bears to the hunt via the Facebook link.

“People can stay in their cars but still hunt for bears with the camera,” said Nicholson. “There is not a set route. Most of the businesses here on Miner have committed to having a bear in their window. Some are even giving prizes.”

The Meat Market will have ribs on offer for curbside delivery; other shops will offer gift cards and prizes as well. Bella Artworks will also be offering food to go.

“We are going to do a free make-your-own mini-sundae party,” said Nicholson. “You get the ice cream and toppings to go. The goal is to have a bunch of people out their driving around and showing support.”

For more information on the upcoming bear hunt and cruise night, visit Bella Artworks’ Facebook page or www.bellaartworks.net.

While businesses such as the Meat Market are considered essential and still are open, Bella Artworks has had to shift to offering classes online to stay open.

Nicholson hosts an art class on Facebook for Bella Artwork customers and leaves small projects for kids outside the store for free. Around the corner, another art-centered business, Shoppe Serendipity, has had to shift music lessons online via Zoom while shuttering the physical store. The owners of Shasta’s Chocolate Emporium, who closed their physical retail shop in Yreka in 2019 to focus on online sales, are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Nicole East said packing and shipping operations are on hold as the business adjusts to the new reality.

“I would like to point out that Shasta’s Chocolate Emporium is still open and operating within the community by selling online, at festivals and through local delivery,” said East. With Easter approaching, East said the employees of Shasta’s Chocolate Emporium are eager to get chocolates into baskets. For ordering information, visit www.shastacandyco.com. “Like most other businesses, we are currently suspended due to COVID-19 but are not closed. Our business is alive and thriving with the sales of our fudge, chocolates, candy, caramel corn, gift baskets and more.”

With the closures of schools, shops and restaurants, local restaurant and food service supplier Siskiyou Distributing now also offers family meal packs to their retail customers and began home delivery of some items.

“[Business] is not good, but it is not terrible either,” said Siskiyou Distributing owner Mark Zeigler “Walk-in business is up. Toilet paper is the main question we are getting from new walk-in customers.”

Customers can visit the company’s website at www.siskiyoudistributing.com to place an order.

“We’ll get through this,” said Mark Zeigler.