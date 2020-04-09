County's cases increase to 337 total

A third person has died from COVID-19 in Kern County.

The death was announced Thursday afternoon.

"Kern County Public Health Services Department has received confirmation of the third COVID-19 related death in a Kern County resident.

“We mourn the loss of a third Kern County resident,” said Matt Constantine, Director of Kern County Public Health Services. “We are facing a tremendous public health challenge with the COVID-19 pandemic and our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community.”

No information was released about the victim.

The death comes as Kern County saw a second big increase in coronavirus cases in as many days.

An additional 28 cases were confirmed Thursday, including 25 in the afternoon, bringing Kern County's total to 337, including 330 county residents.

Three of the new cases are in the valley region, which includes Taft and the Westside, bring the total there to 47.

Most of the new cases are from the eastern part of Bakersfield.

Kern County Public Health Services recommends the following protective measures:

•Stay at home except for essential needs.

•Wash hands with soap and water often.

•Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. Follow package instructions for proper disinfecting.

•Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

•Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.

•Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

•Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick.

•Those 65 and older or other high risk groups should self-isolate.







