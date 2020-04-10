Parking lots will be blocked off to prevent large picnics and gatherings. They will partially reopen on Monday

All parks in the Taft area are going to be completely closed on Easter Sunday, the Taft Police Department and West Side Recreation and Park District announced.

The closure is to prevent large public gatherings on Easter, a holiday when large activities and picnics are traditionally held.

Parks across Kern County and in Bakersfield will also be closed for the day.

Parking lots will be blocked off at all parks, according to Taft Police.

Parks in the city have been partially closed since March 31.

Playground equipment, basketball courts and pavilions have been cordoned off to prevent large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The parks will partially reopen on Monday and revert to the status that went into place on March 31 with playground, pavilions and courts closed.





