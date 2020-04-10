There are now 371 confirmed cases since mid March

Kern County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon, the third significant increase this week.

There are now 363 county residents and eight nonresidents with coronavirus.

The Kern County Department of Health said 38 people have been hospitalized at one point, and , out of the 371 total cases, 117 are considered recovered and been released off quarantine or home isolation

The majority of the new cases are coming from eastern Bakersfield, where the number of confirmed cases almost doubled this week from 83 on Monday to 160 by Friday afternoon.

The valley region, which includes Taft, has seen a slow increase in coronavirus to 48 Friday afternoon

Three people have died in the county since the outbreak began in mid March.