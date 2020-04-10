HESPERIA — Mimi Ginyard was all smiles as she held fresh produce, bread and a roll of toilet paper given to her by the management team from Eagle Real Estate Group.

Ginyard was one of nearly 100 residents at The Villas 55+ senior apartment complex who received the free goodies from the owners of the gated senior living community located on Avenal Street in Hesperia.

Eagle Regional Property Manager Crystal Garcia, whose company is based in Newport Beach, told the Daily Press on Wednesday she picked up food from Bracken’s Kitchen in Garden Grove and made a delivery to the company’s senior community in Yucaipa before making another stop in the Victor Valley.

“I’m delivering complimentary meals to our seniors at least every Wednesday this month,” Garcia said. “We care about our residents, and we’re doing all that we can to support them during this time when everyone is abiding by the state’s stay-at-home order.”

During her visit, Villas Community Manager Natalie Heald and Service Manager Armando Matute helped Garcia deliver oranges, frozen containers of soup, French bread and toilet paper to residents living in four two-story buildings.

“Oh my goodness, this is like gold,” resident Christina Niven said as she gazed at her roll of toilet paper. “Not only do I get toilet paper, I also get visitors, which is so delightful.”

On March 26, the Eagle Real Estate team began weekly deliveries of 1,000 meals to every senior resident at the communities the company owns and manages in Yucaipa, Colton, Hesperia, Santa Ana and Lancaster. The deliveries will continue through at least the first week of May.

“Our seniors, especially low-income seniors, are the most vulnerable to current challenges attributable to the COVID-19 assault,” said managing partner and Eagle founder Randall J. Friend in a statement.

Friend’s partner, Wyn Holmes, said the company wants to send a message of support and care to our seniors so they don’t feel alone or panicked.

“We wanted to deliver food to our residents, but the challenge was keeping our potentially at-risk seniors safe and a safe distance from each other while handing out food. That’s when we decided to go door to door,” Garcia said.

Friend told the Daily Press it’s too early to know how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected his company, but they are bracing for an upcoming hit to their net rental income. He added that his company “cannot nor will not raise rents or evict anyone during the period.”

The company believes that during this time, if every citizen contributes what they can, whether that’s money, praying or volunteering, it will make a difference, Friend said.

“Together we stand united, even if it's six feet apart, and will overcome this challenge, becoming stronger, wiser, more considerate and compassionate during the process” Friend said

Regarding the construction of Phase 2 of the Villas, Friend said the project has secured entitlements and he’s hoping for a groundbreaking within the next six months. Phase 2 has 200 people on the waiting list.

In 2017, Eagle Real Estate cut the ribbon on The Villas, a Spanish Mission-style apartment community that includes a pool, fitness center and laundry facility, among other amenities. Phase 2 is projected to be identical to the existing community, the Daily Press previously reported.

