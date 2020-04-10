Too many people misbhehaving at the dumps

Kern County Recycling and Landfills and transfer stations have experienced a dramatic increase in residential traffic after the stay-at-home order went into effect in March.

The essential staff working at these sites are trying their best to serve customers, while maintaining the proper social distancing among customers, staff and contractors. Unfortunately, during high traffic flows, some customers are disregarding staff directions and rummaging through refuse, disregarding social distancing guidance and have allowed their children to roam and play. This behavior undermines the benefits of the stay-at-home order, puts everyone at risk, and may place the facility in violation of its operating permits

Although outside activities help alleviate cabin fever, a trip to the Landfill is not the recommended activity during this time when only essential trips should be made.

Public Works will be scheduling countywide bulky waste collection events once the stay-at-home orders have been lifted. If you can, please wait for those events in your area.

Must you dispose of refuse, you are asked to follow these best practices:

•Do not bring children with you, or keep children in the vehicle while off-loading waste.

•Limit the number of passengers that come with you.

•Follow all on-site staff directions.

•Never take anything from a landfill or transfer station because scavenging is against state regulations.

Due to the nature of this current crisis, information continues to change, and Kern County Public Works remains committed to providing updates in a timely manner. Please be sure to check our Facebook Page @KernCountyPublicWorks and our Website, https://kernpublicworks.com/, for the most up to date information related to Public Works. Visit the Public Health Services website, https://kernpublichealth.com/ for the most up to date information on the Covid-19 Crisis. For all other County Department information, visit https://www.kerncounty.com/.