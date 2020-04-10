It is the first time this century that the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers have won three CNPA awards in a single year, and the first time in a decade that the Siskiyou Daily News has taken home an award.

Three local journalists were honored last week by the California News Publishers Association for their work in 2019. The annual CNPA awards celebrate the best writing and photography in the state from newspapers large and small.

Mount Shasta Area Newspapers and Siskiyou Daily News correspondent Barry Kaye took home a second-place award for in depth reporting for his story titled “A River Runs Through Them” about the proposed removal of four dams on the Klamath River.

Skye Kinkade won a third-place award for sports action photo titled “Almost Home” for a picture of her son, Gage, being thrown out at home plate while playing baseball for Mount Shasta High School last year.

Former Siskiyou Daily News Danielle Jester also won a third-place award for artistic photography for capturing a magical view of Mt. Shasta from a distance titled “Rising Above It All.”

It is the first time this century that the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers have won three CNPA awards in a single year, and the first time in a decade that the Siskiyou Daily News has taken home an award.

“I am so proud of our team and want to personally congratulate each of the winners for achieving this truly special milestone,” said Amy Lanier, Northern California Regional General Manger for Gannett. “It is not only the hard work and dedication from employees that set the foundation for a successful business, but also the care and compassion we have for our communities we serve. I thank each of you for contributing to our success.”

Kaye, who won a first-place award last year for sports writing, spent three months conducting more than a dozen interviews while traveling all 257 miles of the Klamath. The judges described the story as a “well-written expose.”

“(The story) gives insightful historical context, serves up interesting river characters … and gives voice to both sides of an argument over removing the dams that have become integral to the life in the area,” the judges stated.

“It’s a fun read on an important topic and includes strong art.”

Kinkade’s photo is not only a sports action photo but also captures a three-person ballet inherent to baseball: The boy diving for home, the sweep tag by the fair-haired pitcher covering the plate, and the umpire in perfect position to make the correct call. Perhaps the only thing that would have made the photo better is Gage being safe on the play.

The judges described the photo as having “fantastic timing” and a perfect “catch of the action.”

Kinkade serves as a regional editor for Gannett, including the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and The Siskiyou Daily News. She was part of the staff that won a first-place award from the CNPA in 2010 for coverage of that year’s destructive winter snowstorm.

Jester’s photo of Mt. Shasta from a distance stands out if for no other reason than Mt. Shasta attracts photographers from all over the world and her photo, much like the mountain, did rise above it all.

The judges recognized the photo not only for its “beautiful lighting” but also wanted to know just “how did you get that shot?”

Jester is now a reporter and Associate Community Editor for the Herald and News in Klamath Falls, Ore.