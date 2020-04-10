City gets application for 53-acre site off Gas Company Road

By Doug Keeler

Midway Driller

dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

@midwaydriller

The city in the early stages of processing an application for a 53-acre solar facility.

Few details are available, but the Taft City Council recently approved an agreement to pay an outside firm to help prepare environmental documents for the project, which would be located in vacant land approximately a half-mile southeast of the intersection of Airport road and Gas Company road just north of the city's wastewater treatment plant.

It includes a 53-acre site for the main project and a five acre utility for staging and parking during construction.

According to city documents, they are going to hire MIG Inc. to prepare the environmental documents, which will include and initial study and mitigated negative declaration. The agreement calls for the city to spend up to $24,200.

The complete documents will be reviewed to ensure they are adequate.

A biological study will also be done.The name of the applicant, and a construction timeline, was not available.







