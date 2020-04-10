It's encouraging people to support local businesses

While many of our small businesses are temporarily closed due to Covid-19, there are several essential businesses in Taft who need your support now more than ever. If you have the need for essential items, the Taft Chamber encourages you to shop at Taft stores. This helps our local community so much, not only in sales tax revenue, but keeping businesses doors open. We have several small family owned restaurants offering to-go and curbside take out for you to take advantage of. Visit one of our local grocery and convenient stores, hardware, and automotive services, and appreciate the petroleum related businesses open to take care of your needs and keeping people employed.



The Taft Chamber has been hosting "Virtual Lunches" through our Facebook page, directing our community to visit Chamber member restaurants. We will also be hosting "Virtual Shopping" at other essential businesses. Meaning, we are in solidarity with our members and encourage you to use their services when you need your essentials.



Your Taft Chamber Office will remain closed until further notice. However, staff will be answering emails, coming to the office to check the mail and messages, and moving forward with providing updated information to our members and community.



Many small businesses will be able to qualify for the SBA Payroll Protection Program. Let us know if you need more information that can't be found on the resources provided. The link is: https://www.sba.gov/disaster/apply-for-disaster-loan/index.html You may find additional information below from the US Chamber of Commerce as well.



We understand that many businesses are unable to pay your membership dues right now. We are not going to be removing any non-pay members at this time. Our business supports your business and we know that times are difficult right now. We appreciate your support of our community.



Stay safe and home, wash your hands, be kind to one another, and listen to the guidelines set forth to keep us protected.



Hang in there.

Kathy, Shannon, and Chelsi