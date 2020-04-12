Six new cases reported Saturday, 27 on Sunday

The Kern County Health Department reported 33 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, bringing the county total to 404.

There are now 393 Kern County residents and eight nonresidents who have tested positive for the disease.

Twenty-seven new cases were reported on Sunday and six on Saturday

Figures released on Sunday show 53 people who have tested positive in the valley region, which includes much of western and northern Kern County.

So far coronavirus has been detected in 19 children under age 17, 225 people aged 18-49, 105 people aged 50-64 and 47 people 65 or older.

In addition to the 396 confirmed county cases, there are 3,512 negative tests out of 6,450 tests reported so far and 2,534 tests are still pending.

Three deaths in the county have been attributed to the disease.