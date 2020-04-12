Structure was vacant while being remodeled and fire appears accidental

Fire damaged a vacant Taft Heights home early Sunday.

Fire had already broken through the roof of the house at 417 F Street and was visible to firefighters before they arrived shortly after the fire was reported at 5:22 a.m.

The fire caused an estimated $60,000 damaged, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The house was being remodeled, firefighters said, and was locked up tight.

Firefighters had to force entry. The fire damaged most of the house and a large section of roof.

The fire appears to be accidental and was possibly caused by an electrical malfunction.