In what is perhaps a welcome relief from COVID-19 news, construction prep for the city’s new Holiday Inn Express hotel is underway. Workmen could be spotted clearing away shrubs along China Lake Boulevard on the morning of April 9 as site preparation began for more extensive construction work. Site preparation consists of basically moving a lot of earth to prepare the foundation for the buildings and parking lots prior to the pouring of concrete and actual construction.

The proposed hotel will have four stories and 93 rooms. According to Planning Commission Chair Warren Cox, representatives from Holiday Inn Express have picked up their plans from the city and are moving forward with the project. City Manager Ron Strand estimated construction time at around 8 to 12 months once the project breaks ground.

The project has been discussed at city meetings, beginning with the Planning Commission in 2018. The city is currently working with Ridgecrest Regional Hospital on an overlay zone to allow access to the hospital’s helipad.