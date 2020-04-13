Most of the new coronavirus reports are in Bakersfield

The Kern County Health Department reported 40 new coronavirus cases in Kern County Monday morning, bring the total patient count to 444.

That includes eight nonresidents.

The number of people in the county has increased by 70 in the past two days.

Only three of the new cases were in the valley region of western Kern County, which includes the Taft area. There are now 56 total cases reported in the valley.

Most of the new cases reported Monday morning came from the Bakersfield area. Western Bakersfield saw 12 new cases for a total of 155 and eastern Bakersfield increased by 24 to 201.

The mountains have 14 total cases and 12 cases have been reported in the desert.

Through Monday at 9:45 a.m., 6,533 people have been tested with 3,554 testing negative and 2,535 tests still pending.