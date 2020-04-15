That is an increase of more than 100 since Monday. Valley region has 63 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kern County has grown significantly in the past 24 hours.

The Kern County health Department reported 542 total cases Wednesday morning, an increase of 72 from Tuesday morning and up nearly 100 from Monday.

There are now 542 total cases in the county, including 533 residents and 9 nonresidents.

In the valley region, total cases increased by 7 to 63

The Heath Department reported 7,360 tests have been done through Wednesday morning with 3,994 negative tests and 2,824 still pending.