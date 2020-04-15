A few weeks ago the “shelter in place” mandate triggered fear in many Californians resulting in the hoarding of food, cleaning products and of course, toilet paper. We all expected the hoarding to taper off and in many cases it did, however toilet paper, appeared to be the exception. So is there a shortage of toilet paper? Experts say no.

The problem is locations where toilet paper is used, under these conditions, namely our homes. We are a society of consumers always on the move. As a result of our movement, we use toilet facilities at restaurants, movie theaters, gas stations and airports, to name a few. The shelter in place mandate has altered our routine and the demand for toilet paper at home has increased and resulted in to what appears to be a shortage while manufacturers of commercial sales are suffering from a major surplus with paper designed for dispensers not used in residential applications.

Is there a toilet paper shortage? No. As long as shelter in place continues, we need to use toilet paper sparingly.

John Swanson

Hornbrook