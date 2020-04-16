Health Department reports 203 people have recovered, 22 are hospitalized

Kern County added 32 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The Kern County Department of Health said Thursday morning there have been 574 confirmed cases reported since the outbreak here started in mid March.

Nine nonresidents are counted in the total along with 565 Kern residents

Three people have died, but the county is now reporting 203 people have recovered.

As of Thursday morning, 22 people were hospitalized, the KCDPH said.

The valley region has 68 confirmed cases. That area covers a large area of western Kern outside of Bakersfield and includes Taft, Shafter, Wasco, McFarland and Delano was well as all of the outlying communities.

Most of the cases are in the the metro Bakersfield area. Western Bakersfield has 183 cases, eastern Bakersfield has 283, the mountains have 15 and there are 16 in the desert.

The Health Department has added a new dashboard to its website and it will be updated daily at 10 a.m.

Previously, it was reporting twice a day on weekdays and once a day on weekends.

The dashboard can be accessed at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/