Many have recovered, most others are at home. Only 22 hospitalized Friday morning

Thirteen more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kern County, bringing the total count to 587, the Kern County Health Department said Friday.

But 222 of the patients have recovered and most of the remaining patients are recovering without being hospitalized. All but nine of the cases are in Kern County residents.

The health department said 341 are in isolation at home and just 22 are in isolation in a hospital.

Kern County has a very low mortality rate from the coronavirus with just three deaths.

The KCDPH said there are 292 cases in east Bakersfield East and 186 are residents in west Bakersfield 69 cases in the valley region of western Kern County, 15 in the mountain region and 16 in the desert region.

So far there have been 4,356 negative test results and 3,446 tests are still pending.

You can view detailed information at the KCDPH website:

kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/