The Siskiyou County Library had to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still a plethora of books, magazines and digital media available online to library patrons. All readers need is a library card and access to the internet. A new or replacement library card can be obtained by calling the Siskiyou County Library.

“If anyone would like a library card, they can call us at (530) 842-8807, and we will create an account for them to use immediately,” said county librarian Michael Perry, who encourages patrons to take advantage of the online offerings. “These are wonderful resources that allow patrons to access reading material, news and school resources from home.”

Perry lists the following four resources as a good starting point for readers looking for material:

eBooks

Use your library card to access over 21,000 eBooks and nearly 7,000 e-audiobooks.

The Harry Potter series is always available (you can download without waiting).

Browse the library’s titles at https://northnet.overdrive.com/

Digital magazines

More than 100 digital magazines are available to download to a computer or portable device.

Titles include “National Geographic,” “The Economist,” “O,” “Field & Stream,” “Reader’s Digest” and more.

Browse the library’s magazine selection at https://www.rbdigital.com/northnetca/service/magazines/landing

New York Times

Patrons can access the NY Times each day to get the latest news – especially on the developing COVID-19 story.

Britannica School

This is a resource for students of all ages: elementary, middle and high school.

Students can access vetted online articles, media and images to help with school reports or general interest.

To access the digital offerings from the county library, visit www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/library/page/database-access-and-e-books. You will need to enter your library card number to access content. For assistance with the process, call the library during normal business hours at (530) 842-8807.