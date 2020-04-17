Truck overturns, spills 80,000 pounds of almond hulls

"This crash is nuts!"

that's how a Twitter post from the Buttonwillow California Highway Patrol described an overturned semi that spilled 80,000 pounds of almond hulls along the side of I-5 south of Highway 119 Friday afternoon.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the accident, which occurred at 1:35 p.m. near the Buena Vista canal Road, according to the CHP website.

Catrans was called to the scene for a lane closure and to cleanup up the mess.