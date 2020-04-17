Toddler is not hurt, police say

Taft police have detained a woman for investigation of driving under the influence after an incident on Highway 33 in front of the West Kern Oil Museum Friday afternoon.

Lt. Pete Aranda said police responded after witness reported a car driving erratically and spinning out about 3:30 p.m.

They were told a woman exited the car with a small child in a carrier and was walking along the highway in and out of traffic lanes.

Arriving officers found the woman and child about 200 yards north of the incident, Aranda said, and she was taken into custody. He said she was "displaying symptoms of being under the influence."

The child, aged one to two, was checked out by medical personnel and suffered "no apparent distress or trauma," Aranda said.

Child Protective Services was called to take custody of the child.

The driver, who was not immediately identified, was driven to the police station for further investigation, Aranda said.