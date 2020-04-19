Assemblyman says 250 families benefited in project with CAPK, county and school

Assemblyman Rudy Salas delivered water and food donations to families in Lost Hills who are in need of essential supplies.

According to a news release, 200 families attended the Friday event, while 5,200 bottles of water were distributed along with hundreds of bags of essential food supplies.

Salas, D-Bakersfield, teamed up with Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK), Kern County Department of Human Services, and the Lost Hills Union School District to put on the drive-thru donation. Volunteers from the Lost Hills community also partook in the effort.

Hundreds of families took advantage of the opportunity, the news release stated.

“Our community is stronger when we come together, especially during COVID-19,” Salas said. “I am pleased we were able to partner with Kern County and the Lost Hills School District to provide essential food and water for residents in need.”