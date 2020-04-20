In the tradition of the popular Coffee with a Councilman and Coffee with a Cop events, Councilman Kyle Blades has announced a virtual event for the public Tuesday, April 21. Called Coffee with the City, it will feature conversation with Blades and Ridgecrest Chief of Police Jed McLaughlin during a Zoom meeting. The meeting is open to everyone in the Indian Wells Valley. The public is encouraged to tune in with any questions they may have on the state of the community, Ridgecrest, COVID-19 or any other topics they can think of.

When: Tues. April 21 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (US and Canada)

To Join the Zoom Meeting:

Address:

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73972925291?pwd=MUhBYjlROVczUGpxUVc3bGF4NVhUdz09

Meeting ID: 739 7292 5291

Password: Ridgecrest

If you have any questions please email Blades: kblades@ridgecrest-ca.gov