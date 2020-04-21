APPLE VALLEY — With live classroom instruction and senior class activities derailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one local school district has announced a “unique and historic” way to honor seniors in the graduating class of 2020.

Apple Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Zoee Widener has worked to establish a “theme a week” through the end of the school year to celebrate graduating seniors who experienced 13 years of education only to have the state close schools in March amid health and safety concerns from the coronavirus.

The theme for the week of April 20 is “Celebrate the Class of 2020 Door Decoration” which includes decorating the front door, taking a photo of the door and emailing it to AVUSDclassof2020@avusd.org where it will be posted to a link on the district’s website and social media sites, Widener said.

“We are asking the whole community to celebrate and decorate their door,” AVUSD Superintendent Trenae Nelson said. “Definitely families of seniors but also everyone.”

Every Friday, the AVUSD will update the following week’s theme either through its newsletters or website, Widener said.

On Monday, Apple Valley High School senior Gabriel Reder was at his home while using social-distancing to show the Daily Press his front door and windows that were decorated by his sister, Alessandria Reder.

A freshman who also attends AVHS, “Alessandria went all out” for her brother by personalizing the family’s front door with an apple colored wreath and wooden signs she decorated with the academic events that he participated in,” said the children’s mother, Theresa Murena.

“She did a great job, and I love it,” said Gabriel Reder, who plans to study aerospace engineering with an academic scholarship at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona.

Alessandria Reder also decorated the windows of her home as well as those of her grandparents who live next door.

“As of this moment, graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 are not canceled, but rather postponed,” Widener told the Daily Press. “We hope to hold ceremonies once it is deemed safe to do so.”

End of the year items, like caps and gowns and yearbooks, are still being passed out at the individual high schools. AVUSD officials are encouraging students to pick up their caps and gowns and send out their graduation announcements, Widener said.

Widener added that even though the graduation ceremonies aren't taking place on the day the AVUSD anticipated, “the seniors are still graduating on that day.”

Live graduation ceremonies were scheduled on May 27 for High Desert Premier Academy and Granite Hills High School, and May 28 for Apple Valley High School.

The AVUSD is also working on a Class of 2020 slideshow where seniors will be featured in the presentation on the school’s website and social media sites.

Following the direction of state and San Bernardino County officials, on March 13, AVUSD announced that all schools in the district would close for one week, leading into the scheduled spring break.

On March 19, AVUSD extended school closure through May 1 and began transitioning to a distance learning instructional model. On April 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s and State Superintendent Tony Thurmond’s called for all California school campuses to remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

