There are 21 people in the hospital

Kern County's COVID-19 count rose to 680 confirmed total cases but 262 people have recovered and the number hospitalized dropped by one to 3.

The county announced the death of a fourth Kern County resident Tuesday afternoon.

There are 385 people in isolation at home, the Kern County Health Department said.

The valley region saw an increase in two patients to 82. Eastern Bakersfield has 342 cases, there are 210 in west Bakersfield, 19 in the mountains and 18 in the desert.

reported cases in children 7 and under rose to 45, there are 394 cases in people aged 18 to 49, 165 in people aged 50 to 64 and 67 cases in people 65 and over.

the county still has 3691 tests still pending and 4,858 people have tested negative.