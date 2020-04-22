Eighty-five year old Greenview resident, Jack Edwin Layton, passed away on April 10, 2020 at Linda Vista Nursing and Rehab Center in Ashland, Oregon. Jack was a resident of Siskiyou County for 60 years.

Jack and his twin sister Jean were born in Forest Grove, Oregon to Vernon and Alice Layton on March 28, 1935. He grew up in Seaside, Oregon, where he attended school, and where he met and married the love of his life, Betty Jean Vaughan. They made their home first in Seaside, and then moved to Happy Camp before making the move to Greenview.

Jack worked for 45 years as a logger during Siskiyou County’s booming timber industry. He loved working in the mountains and woods, which led to his love for the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, hiking, and golfing. He hiked the Grand Canyon in Arizona several times. Jack also enjoyed bowling and any activity where he could socialize with family, friends, and even strangers.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty, who passed away in December, and by his twin sister, Jean Phylan. He is survived by his children: Linn Walker of Yuma, Arizona; Carol Layton of Las Vegas, Nevada; Vernon (Donna) Layton of Montague; and Nancy (Gary) Parmenter of Joseph, Oregon; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A private graveside service will be held at Fort Jones Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com