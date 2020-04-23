"They dug very deep. They reached down and found a way to help," Noerr says

Chevron is giving $10,000 to emergency personnel in the Taft area.

The oil company donated $100 gift certificates each for gas for 100 first responders and front-line medical people on the Westside.

Mayor Dave Noerr talked about it and showed a stack of 100 envelopes with gift certificates at Tuesday's Taft City Council meeting.

The donation comes as the oil industry is suffering through a major slump in oil prices, a fact not lost on Noerr.

"We have not had an industry in peril in modern times like the oil industry is now," he said. "They dug very deep. They reached down and found a way to help."

He help up the stack of gift certificates and continued.

"At own of the worst times in their history and in our history, they are still reaching out," he said. "We did not solicit it, we did not ask for it but here it is."

the certificates were delivered on Thursday.