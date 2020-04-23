She asks Newsom for discretion for counties to reopen. Aera's Sistrunk also on task force

Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) was appointed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's California's Advisory Council on Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force which will outline a statewide recovery plan following the COVID-19 crisis.

Aera CEO and President Christina Sistrunk was alos appointed to the task force

The Task Force was scheduled to hold its first meeting Wednesday.

Prior to this first meeting, Grove has delivered a letter to Governor Newsom requesting that local governments minimally impacted by COVID-19 have the discretion and flexibility to safely reopen their economy.

Grove released the following statement Wednesday:

"I look forward to today's meeting and am hopeful that members of the task force will set aside any political agendas and come together to have a robust discussion that supports the needs of everyday Californians.

"California's economic engine is strengthened by our small businesses, farmers, ranchers, energy workers, and more. Any economic recovery plan in the Golden State must ensure that it meets the short and long-term needs of California's diverse industries while protecting job creators from new burdens and costly mandates. As the first female veteran elected to the Legislature and a small business owner, I remain committed to serving as a voice for hardworking Californians," added Grove