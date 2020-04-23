New cases rise by 16 over Wednesday. More than 3,600 tests still pending

More people are now hospitalized with COVID-19 and the number of cases in Kern County rose to 708, an increase of 16 in the past day.

Nine cases are in nonresidents staying here and the others are all Kern County residents

The Kern County Health Department said Thursday morning that 26 people are hospitalized with the virus, 342 people are isolating at home and 327 people who had been diagnosed with coronavirus

are now recovered.

Four people have died from coronavirus-related causes.

The Health Department reported 45 children have or have had virus, there are 411 cases in people 18 to 49 years old, 173 cases in between 50 and 64 and 70 cases among those 65 and older.

The valley region of Kern County, which includes Taft, has 87 cases, 363 are residents in eastern Bakersfield East and 213 live in western Bakersfield, 18 in the mountain region and 18 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

The testing backlog continues with 3,623 COVID-19 tests pending and 5,372 tests that have come back negative, according to Health Department figures