On April 2, 2020, Navy Capt. Bertt Crozier was relieved of his command. Defense Secretary Mark Esper explained Crozier’s removal as an example of how “we hold leaders accountable for their actions.”

We hold President Trump accountable for his lack of appropriate and decisive actions in the COVID-19 pandemic within the United States and we charge him with dereliction of duty. He failed to exercise necessary leadership/command; failed to establish a pandemic plan; intentionally made misstatements of facts to defend his lack of appropriate action; and dispensed false medical information.

The White House had all the information it needed by the end of January to act decisively. Instead, Trump repeatedly played down the severity of the threat and insisting that his partial travel bans on China and Europe were all it would take to contain the crisis.

Trump’s misinformation and lying about the coronavirus created chaotic mismanagement from the White House and he still refuses to acknowledge there is a problem. He continues to deny reality. He claimed that it was “totally under control “ when it was actually spreading (CNBC 1/22/2020). The president ignored early warnings of the severity of the virus. The coronavirus silently spread for four to six weeks while Trump did nothing. Containment and mitigation efforts could have significantly slowed its spread early on but he wasted that opportunity.

Multiple times throughout the April 4 press briefing, Trump claimed the current situation was unprecedented and unforeseen. Trump claims, “nobody was prepared for this,” not even past presidents. He added, “In all fairness to all of the former presidents, none of them ever thought a thing like this could happen.” Yet, Trump ignored reports from US intelligence agencies starting in January that warned of the scale and intensity of the coronavirus outbreak in China (washingtonpost.com, 3/20/2020). When he was asked about the obvious failings of the government’s response to the pandemic, Trump said, “I don’t take responsibility at all.” As president that is dereliction of duty.

We hold Trump accountable for his failure to properly deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are witnessing one of the greatest failures of leadership in our country’s history. His lack of timely action makes him responsible for thousands of unnecessary deaths in our country. This November, we must vote Trump out of office to make him pay for the thousands of unnecessary COVID-19 deaths he is responsible for.

Tom Laurent

Yreka