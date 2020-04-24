McCarthy encourages young artists to enter "An Artistic Discovery"

Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced today that he is inviting all high school students in California’s 23rd Congressional District to compete in the 2020 Annual “An Artistic Discovery” Congressional Art Competition.

Students from Kern, Tulare, and Los Angeles counties who reside in the district can submit artwork digitally on a wide variety of subjects and mediums.

“Though things may look quite different this year, I wanted to make sure that our district’s high school students still have an opportunity to take part in this annual tradition,” said McCarthy. “Throughout this time our students have remained incredibly resilient, and it is my hope that this art competition will help deliver them a sense of normalcy. As we come together as a community to flatten the curve and support our neighbors, I hope that this art competition will bring joy to our residents and remind everyone that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and each day we are one step closer to reaching it.”

More info on the competition can be found below:

The deadline for submissions is Monday, May 11, 2020. Entries will be accepted digitally by submitting a high-resolution photo, as well as a photo of a completed release form to: CA23Art@mail.house.gov. The winning entry will be displayed in a corridor leading to the United States Capitol for one year.

The artwork must be an original concept, two dimensional and no larger than 26” x 26” (the measurement should allow for framing) and 4” in depth. Paintings (oil, watercolor, acrylic, etc.), computer generated art, photography, drawings, collages and prints (lithographs, silk screens, monotypes, woodcuts and intaglio methods) are acceptable.

For more information, visit https://kevinmccarthy.house.gov/services/art-competition