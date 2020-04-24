Only two are in the valley region

The Kern County Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the county to 744, including nine nonresidents.

Only two of the new cases were in the valley region of the county, which now has 89.

Western Bakersfield has 226 confirmed coronavirus cases, eastern Bakersfield has 383 Mountains have 19 and the desert region has18

There are 25 people hospitalized in isolation, 329 are self-isolating at home and 377 are considered recovered.

The Health Department reported 51 children 17 and younger who have tested positive for the virus, 433 cases in people aged 18 to 49 years old, 181 cases in people aged 50 and 64 represent and 70 cases among those 65 and older.