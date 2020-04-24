Most offices closed, services available online

Kern County will keep extend essential staffing only in county offices and most offices will remain closed through May 15, a two-week extension of the prior closure.

Mot offices and Kern County library branches were closed and many employees have been working from home since mid-March.

Department of Human Service lobbies will remain closed to the public, but they will continue to provide restricted in-person homeless assistance services only between the hours of 7:30 a.m to 1 p.m.

Other services are available online or by telephone.

•Applications for benefits may be made online by visiting the online application website at www.c4yourself.com.

•Applications for CalFresh may be made by phone at (661) 631-6062.

•Applications for Medi-Cal benefits can be made by calling 1-800-300-1506.