Seems like somebody hit the pause button
Put the world on hold
Biggest crisis since WWII
Is what we’re being told.
COVID-19, the Corona Virus
A beer did not cause that
It started in Wuhan China
Something to do with a bat.
Did we react fast enough
Depends on who you talk to
History will shed light on that
For now do the best you can do.
No matter what your race
Politics, religion or wealth
One thing we have in common
We all want to have good health.
The battle lines have been drawn
We have a common cause
It’s up to us to win this thing
And take the world off pause.
Bon Jovi wrote a song about this
Sounds like he has a good plan
If you can’t do what you used to do
Then do what you can,
When history looks back at this crisis
To see who the heroes might be
They are just as apparent now
As they will be in 2050.
It’s not going to be easy
Nor is it going to be fun
But the world will be a better place
When this is all over and done
So let’s look at this as a wake up call
From the big guy up above
Maybe the Beatles were right
All we really need is love
Phill Laubacher
Montague