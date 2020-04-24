Seems like somebody hit the pause button

Put the world on hold

Biggest crisis since WWII

Is what we’re being told.

COVID-19, the Corona Virus

A beer did not cause that

It started in Wuhan China

Something to do with a bat.

Did we react fast enough

Depends on who you talk to

History will shed light on that

For now do the best you can do.

No matter what your race

Politics, religion or wealth

One thing we have in common

We all want to have good health.

The battle lines have been drawn

We have a common cause

It’s up to us to win this thing

And take the world off pause.

Bon Jovi wrote a song about this

Sounds like he has a good plan

If you can’t do what you used to do

Then do what you can,

When history looks back at this crisis

To see who the heroes might be

They are just as apparent now

As they will be in 2050.

It’s not going to be easy

Nor is it going to be fun

But the world will be a better place

When this is all over and done

So let’s look at this as a wake up call

From the big guy up above

Maybe the Beatles were right

All we really need is love

Phill Laubacher

Montague