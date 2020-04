Assault with a deadly weapon investigation

7:55 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Taft Plumbing Co, E. Main St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.



10:00 Found Property Report

Occurred at A St Park on A St. Disposition: Report Taken.



11:02 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Fred's Cigarette Store, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.



12:37 Theft $201 to $400

Occurred at E. Ash St/Airport Rd. Disposition: Report Taken.

1:33 Follow Up Investigation 2004230015

Officer initiated activity at Artz Liquor & Deli, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:19 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St/Pilgrim Av, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:57 Violation Court Orders

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:37 Trespassing

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: Civil Problem.

5:53 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fred's Cigarette Store, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:28 Assault with Deadly Weapon

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:27 Follow Up Investigation 2004230024

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Completed.

9:01 Animal Control

Occurred on Arroyo Wy. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:01 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Fourth St/Kern St. Disposition: Unfounded.

11:41 Public Intoxication

Officer initiated activity at Oak St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:27 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Car Quest Auto, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:50 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Napa Auto Parts, Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:58 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Gerges Chevron, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.