Some of our millennials are having an affair with socialism. They think it will give them all that they want. It won’t!

What it will give them, judging by past performance, is Argentina, Laos, Cambodia, Viet-Nam, North Korea, China and a host of other small nations. Do these millennials even know what socialism is? I’m not talking about what the textbook’s say it is, I mean are they really looking at true socialism?

Here are some examples of what socialism has given the world: Bergen-Belsen, Sobibor, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Dachau, Ravensbruck, Majdanek, and Treblinka. These were gifts to the world from the German National Socialist Party starting in 1933 and continued till late 1945. Along with these gifts they gave us at least 25 million deaths in Europe as the world tried to stop the spread of Socialism.

The camps listed here are just a small part of the 100-plus camps operated by the Third Reich during WWII with the desired outcome of exterminating the undesirable people of Europe. Under True Socialism or Progressivism, the government owns all forms of production, and tells you where to work and how much you will earn. It rations out everything. There is no free market. What you have is the equal distribution of misery.

Under real socialism, this is the true ideology. Once you can no longer produce for the good of the whole, you are useless and need to be eliminated. Your school has done a lousy job of educating you. Learn the truth about socialism and all other forms of government of which none are perfect. Read about George Bernard Shaw, Karl Marx. Learn what Joseph Stalin did to his people. Chairman Mao.

Any government big enough to give you everything you want, is also big enough to take everything you have.

James Lowder

Dunsmuir