Currently there are 29,263 coronavirus cases and 2,093 deaths in the state of Michigan.

We saw a small number of protestors on television demanding the state be reopen so people can go back to work. After seeing the protestors Trump tweeted “Liberate Michigan”. Why is the president sending out mixed messages? We all witnessed the day before at his press conference when he made it clear that the governors will determine when it’s safe to open up the economy of their state. The governor of Michigan’s primary concern is the welfare and safety of its people. Trump, on the other hand, appears determined to divide the country at the risk of looking partisan favoring a healthy economy over American lives. But wait, if the work force is unhealthy how does this create a healthy economy. The federal government has always been responsible for the welfare of its people. Why is the Trump administration the exception? Creating a wedge between the parties because Trump recognized “the protestors like me” is consistent with Trump’s narcissistic behavior. The message should be clear and the nation should be united if we are to defeat this pandemic. Behavior like this tells many Americans that we are not all “in this all together.” The president has his agenda and it appears the majority of Americans have theirs. In the mean time Americans continue to die.

John Swanson

Hornbrook