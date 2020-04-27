A fifth Kern County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, Kern County Public Health Department officials said Monday morning.

No further details were reported surrounding the death, including age, gender or where the person lived.

The health department reported 19 new positive cases, bringing Kern County’s total to 828 cases. Nine non-Kern County-residents also have tested positive.

The health department reported 428 patients have recovered from the virus.

The desert region is still reporting 18 cases, which has remained the same over the weekend. The mountain region has 20 positive tests, while the valley saw a jump and has reached 100 positive cases.

West Bakersfield is reporting 246 positive cases while East Bakersfield is reporting 444 positive cases.