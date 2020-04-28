Valley region has two new cases

Nineteen more COVID-19 cases were reported in Kern County over the past 24 hours, including two in the valley region.

There are now 856 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, including nine nonresidents.

The number of people hospitalized remains at 30 with 363 isolating and home and 449 people who have previously tested positive but are now recovered.

Five deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in Kern County, the most recent one reported Monday.

The valley region now has 102 confirmed cases. the deserts have just 18, the mountains have 21 and 706 cases have been reported in the metro Bakersfield area, including Arvin-Lamont.

So far 6,203 people have tested negative and 3,615 tests are still pending.