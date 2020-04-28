Some of my favorite quotes to think about:

“In the old days if man didn’t have respect for the law he goes to jail. If he does not respect the law today he goes to Washington, D.C.” – Unknown

“In times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act.” – George Orwell

British Parliamentarian, Tony Benn said “Governments do not want a healthy and intelligent population because they are difficult to control.”

“No one is born hating another person because the color of his skin, his background or his religion. People must learn to hate and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” – Nelson Mandela

“Hatred corrupts the container which holds it.” – Unknown

Cecil Wilkerson

Mount Shasta