Structure had caught fire several times before KCFD says.

The abandoned house that was destroyed by fire in South taft Tuesday afternoon has caught fire at least three times before, and arson investigators were called to look into the latest blaze.

Men were seen fleeing the house at the corner of Wood Street and Eastern Avenue as the fire broke out, Kern County Fire Battalion Chief Cary Wright said.

Neighbors said the house was frequented by transients and squatters.

Our guys have been here at least three times," Wright said.

The house had no gas or electricity "so its suspicious in nature," Wright said

There were no injuries in the fire, reported t 2:21 p.m.

Smoke was billowing from the single-family wood-frame structure as firefighters arrived and the flames quickly erupted through the roof.

Four engine and a ladder truck battled the fire.