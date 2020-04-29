The driver, later determined to be Pham, turned onto westbound Oberlin Road and accelerated to speeds over 90 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone, CHP said.

A Yreka man was arrested Monday evening after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high speed chase through Montague and Yreka.

Tony Pham, 27, has been charged with vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, reckless evading, DUI (drugs), possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, driving on a suspended driver license, and violation of probation, according to a press release from the Yreka CHP.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on April 25, a Yreka CHP officer located a white Honda Accord which had recently been reported stolen from Bruce’s Towing in Yreka, the release states. The stolen vehicle was traveling northbound on Montague Grenada Road and the CHP officer confirmed it was the stolen vehicle through dispatch. The officer attempted to make an enforcement stop and the suspect failed to yield.

The driver, later determined to be Pham, turned onto westbound Oberlin Road and accelerated to speeds over 90 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone, CHP said.

Pham continued at high speeds through Yreka on northbound Main Street, and northbound on State Route 3.

Pham turned around in Montague, CHP said, and returned to Yreka at high speeds before continuing at speeds near 90 miles per hour southbound on SR 3. He eventually crashed into a sign post on SR 3, north of McAdams Creek Road.

Pham was uninjured in the collision and was placed under arrest, CHP said. Officers with Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement training noticed he was exhibiting signs of drug intoxication. CHP officers also located suspected methamphetamine and heroin on Pham.

Pham was medically cleared at Fairchild Medical Center prior to being booked into the Siskiyou County Jail.