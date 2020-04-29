Incident took place on Short Road east of Maricopa







Kern County Firefighters worked responded to a reported fire at a a crude oil tank tank fire east of Maricopa Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 8:24 a.m. on the Barbara Lease near Short Road and Highway 166.

Holmes Western Oil Corporation employees escorted firefighters to the scene and said they called 911 when a nearby business "something sounding like an explosion on the lease," Kern County Fire Department spokesman Andrew Freeborn said.

As a precaution firefighters then applied foam on top of the remaining contents of the tank to ensure safe operations during the removal of the remaining oil inside the tank. There were no injuries reported to civilians or fire personnel. The KCFD hazardous material team also responded and, using specialty equipment, determined there was no longer a fire threat.