Longtime Little Shasta resident Patricia Lee Smith passed away on April 18, 2020 at her home. She was 96 years old.

Pat was born in Los Angeles on August 3, 1923 to Ted Lee and Helen Cullen. On September 7, 1942 she married Blair Smith. They had four sons, Lee (Tracy), Roy (Cindy), Reg (Pam) and Keith. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A poem that Pat requested as an obituary, along with online condolences, are available at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.