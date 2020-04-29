The general store will have a soft opening this Friday, May 1. At first, groceries, wine and beer will be available.

Residents and tourists alike will welcome the reopening of Quigley’s Station, RV Park and General Store in Klamath River this Friday. Yreka real estate broker and local businessman Rich Cloutman decided to rehabilitate the roadside general store that serves as the sole establishment to get food and drink between Yreka and Seiad Valley.

“I always stopped here as a real estate broker,” said Cloutman of the general store. “I would time it to stop and get a bit to eat. I tried selling it a few times. About a decade ago some guys bought it, and it slid down pretty hard.”

When the property came back on the market, Cloutman decided to take on the project in hopes of returning it to a centerpiece of the community and making it a destination once again for travelers on Highway 96.

Originally built in 1920 as a roadhouse and bar, Quigley’s served the community for decades as a gathering place for the loggers and miners who once called Klamath River home. Cloutman says these days the loggers and miners have been replaced by retirees and people looking to homestead off-the-grid, but they still long for a place to congregate.

“We have a lot of ideas, but because of the current (COVID-19) scenario we are taking one step at a time,” said Rod Kelly, who is managing to property for Cloutman. “Quigley’s will be community-based. A lot of the locals miss this place and want to see it restored. The deli is a big thing for them. Just being able to sit on the deck and have a conversation with each other is an important part of having a community. There were people who came here for coffee every morning. They miss that.”

The RV park attached to the property is already in operation, although Cloutman is being selective in who is allowed to camp in the park to allow only guests who agree to practice social distancing during the pandemic.

The general store will have a soft opening this Friday, May 1. At first, groceries, wine and beer will be available. Cloutman and Kelly will slowly add a deli bar and fresh, local produce and eventually will serve hot food for customers.

“It was a lot of work to get here,” Cloutman said of rehabilitating the property. “One hundred and eighty cubic yards of trash, six giant 40-foot dumpsters of junk were taken off the property. We plan on removing a trailer from the property and making a place for tent camping.”

While the pandemic has reduced the number of tourists on Highway 96, spring is still drawing out motorists who want to enjoy the winding river route.

“Traffic is slower than it was with the commuter traffic going way down,” said Kelly. “But since it has warmed up, there are more bikes.”

Quigley’s General Store will open to the public this Friday, but Kelly and Cloutman said the process will be slow and measured. They hope to be in full swing by the time the shelter-in-place orders are lifted. Until then, the store and RV park will practice social distancing. The RV park is open for business. Campsites are being kept at least 40 feet apart, and guests are welcome as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“We are here to be a part of this community,” said Cloutman of his wish to use the general store to give people a place to congregate. “They are here to support us, and we are here to support them.”

Quigley’s Station, RV Park and General Store is located in Klamath River on Highway 96, approximately 30 miles west of Yreka. The store and RV park will both be open from Friday.